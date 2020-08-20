Traditions Night Welcomes Student-Athletes to Aggieland

Advertisement

By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Aug. 20, 2020
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Athletic Department hosted its third annual Traditions Night, welcoming nearly 150 student-athletics newcomers to Aggieland.

Traditions Night, a student-athlete led initiative, typically is an event that is a walking tour of campus, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the event was held in a hybrid approach that had a virtual tour followed by an in-person photo op with Reveille IX at Kyle Field.

During the virtual tour, student-athletes were introduced to different buildings and monuments such as the Academic Plaza, Bonfire Memorial, the Quad and the Clayton W. Williams Jr. Alumni Center. Student-athletes were also introduced to just a few of the many Aggie traditions such as, the Century Tree, Silver Taps, the Aggie Ring and the First Lady of Texas A&M, Reveille IX.

Following a virtual tour, new student-athletes were separated into groups, via zoom, with Huddle Leaders that were made up of one student-athlete and one extended orientation leader from Aggie Transitions and Fish Camp. In these groups student-athletes were able to meet other student-athletes outside of their sport.

“In the past, we have had this gap of cross-team relationships,” Traditions Night Director and cross country/track & field athlete Rachel Bernardo said. “Giving student-athletes this opportunity to connect with fellow athletes in sharing that same experience is something that has really helped unite our athletic department. Some athletes are unable to attend other orientations like Fish Camp or Aggie Transitions Camp, and this gives them the opportunity to learn about the A&M traditions and have a better understanding of what it means to be an Aggie.”

Along with welcoming newcomers, the event honors a letterwinner who significantly impacted Texas A&M athletics during their time in Aggieland. Amanda Scarborough was named as the 2020 Traditions Night Namesake. Scarborough competed on the Aggie softball team from 2005-08. In her first season at A&M she was the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and Player of the Year, the first to ever do so. By the end of her time in Aggieland she was a three-time All-Big 12 first team selection and a two-time NFCA All-American. The 2014 Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame inductee currently serves as one of ESPN’s lead softball analysts.

