Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD board member named BV Social Worker of the Year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fran Duane of Bryan was recently named 2020 Brazos Valley Social Worker of the Year by Texas National Association of Social Workers.

Duane has more than 20 years of social work experience across Texas, including working with people who are homeless, runaway teens, and clients of rehabilitation facilities.

Duane is currently in private practice in the Bryan-College Station area where she also serves on the Bryan ISD school board, representing Single Member District 3.

In her spare time, Duane is a member of the steering committee for the Brazos Valley Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers, the vice president of the Texas Democratic Women of the Brazos Valley, and a Legislative Volunteer with AARP. She was also recently appointed to the HB 906 Texas Collaborative Task Force on School Mental Health Services.

