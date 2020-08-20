Advertisement

Tropical Depression Fourteen forms in the Atlantic

Texas may experience impacts by early next week
The 10am CDT Thursday advisory for Tropical Depression Fourteen.
By Max Crawford
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

Tropical Depression Fourteen has formed just south of Jamaica in the Caribbean Thursday.

As the system approaches the Yucatán peninsula, and eventually the southern Gulf of Mexico, additional strengthening is possible. From there, more consistent data has this system affecting the western gulf states in some way.

As mentioned in the tweets above, a Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to fly into this tropical depression later today. This will give us better data to work with in the coming days to better nail down potential track and strength of this system.

Track and intensity are still far from certain, but potential impacts to the state of Texas will need to be monitored. Right now, higher rainfall may be seen to the east of Texas, but that could change as we get more information.
For now, at least a modest uptick in afternoon rain chances is expected next week. We will continue to keep you updated as more data becomes available, but this is something that bears watching for potential Texas impacts. The new forecast cone includes most of the Texas coastline as well as Louisiana. For the Brazos Valley, we could see potential impacts as early as Tuesday.

Tropical Depression Thirteen will move through the Caribbean and close to Florida by the start of next week. From there, track is uncertain, but it may swing to the north and east, away from western gulf states.
Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Thirteen will continue to make a westward trek across the Atlantic, and may be more of a concern for the US east coast and eastern Gulf of Mexico states next week. A track farther west cannot be ruled out, but looks unlikely at this point.

We will keep you posted! In the meantime, enjoy what a drier airmass affords us through the end of the week, including a couple cooler mornings.

