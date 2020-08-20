Tropical Depression Thirteen forms in the South Atlantic Ocean

MIAMI, Florida (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has found enough organization in the low-pressure system in the Southern Atlantic Ocean to name Tropical Depression Thirteen Wednesday night.

As of the first update, here are the details of this new tropical depression:

Maximum Sustained Wind: 35 mph

Movement: west-northwest at 20 mph

Minimum Central Pressure: 1008 MB

Location: 1035 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the islands of Saba and St. Eustatius.

As of the first advisory track, Tropical Depression Thirteen is forecast to strengthen to Tropical Storm Laura, potentially as early as Thursday afternoon or evening. The forecast path drifts it through or just north of Puerto Rico, Hispanola, and the South Bahamas through the weekend. This tropical storm is expected to approach South Florida by late in the weekend before moving closer to the west coast of the state by Monday.

This soon-to-be tropical storm is not expected to impact the State of Texas, at this time.

Here is the first forecast discussion for this new Tropical Depression:

The low pressure system that NHC has been monitoring over the central tropical Atlantic has now developed a well-defined center of circulation and maintained enough organized deep convection to be classified as a tropical depression, the thirteenth cyclone of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. The depression already has some banding features on its north and west sides as evident in geostationary satellite and microwave images. The depression has been moving fairly quickly to the west-northwest,with the latest initial motion estimated to be 295/17 kt. It should be noted that the initial motion is somewhat uncertain given that the system has only recently formed. A subtropical ridge currently over the central Atlantic is expected to build westward during the next several days and should be the primary steering feature for the depression through the forecast period. This pattern should keep the depression on a fairly quick west-northwest track during the next several days, taking the cyclone near the northern Leeward Islands by Friday night and near the Greater Antilles and southeastern Bahamas this weekend. The models are in fairly good agreement, but there is some north-south spread with the GFS being on the southern side of the guidance envelope and the ECMWF on the northern end. The NHC track forecast lies down the middle of the guidance suite.

