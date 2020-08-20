Advertisement

Tropical Depression Thirteen forms in the South Atlantic Ocean

Forecast to become Tropical Storm Laura by late Thursday
By Shel Winkley
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MIAMI, Florida (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has found enough organization in the low-pressure system in the Southern Atlantic Ocean to name Tropical Depression Thirteen Wednesday night.

As of the first update, here are the details of this new tropical depression:

  • Maximum Sustained Wind: 35 mph
  • Movement: west-northwest at 20 mph
  • Minimum Central Pressure: 1008 MB
  • Location: 1035 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the islands of Saba and St. Eustatius.

As of the first advisory track, Tropical Depression Thirteen is forecast to strengthen to Tropical Storm Laura, potentially as early as Thursday afternoon or evening. The forecast path drifts it through or just north of Puerto Rico, Hispanola, and the South Bahamas through the weekend. This tropical storm is expected to approach South Florida by late in the weekend before moving closer to the west coast of the state by Monday.

This soon-to-be tropical storm is not expected to impact the State of Texas, at this time.

Here is the first forecast discussion for this new Tropical Depression:

