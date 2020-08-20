Advertisement

Two new storms form in Atlantic, could threaten Florida, Gulf coast

Two new tropical depressions have formed in the Atlantic and could be on tracks toward the United States.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(AP) - Two new tropical depressions formed Thursday in the Atlantic, and tropical storm watches were posted for several Caribbean islands and parts of Honduras.

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression 13 was likely to become a tropical storm later Thursday and then skirt the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Cuba. The early, still uncertain track showed it potentially reaching Florida by Monday as a hurricane.

On Thursday morning, it was centered about 705 miles (1,205 kilometers) east of the northern Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and it was headed briskly to the west-northwest at 21 mph (33 kph).

New Tropical Depression 14 was forecast to graze the Atlantic coast of Honduras, then curve across Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and potentially head for Texas as a tropical storm by next week, though the track and force that far out remained highly uncertain.

On Thursday morning, it was centered about 235 miles (375 kilometers) east of Cabo Gracias a Dios on the Honduras-Nicaragua border, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph). It was headed west at 21 mph (33 kph).

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

