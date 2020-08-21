Abducted Texas sisters found safe

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit said early Friday that a pair of sisters abducted in North Texas, possibly in Central Texas have been found safe in Waco.

"It is imperative that these girls are found ... stay vigilant and let's get them found Waco," said Officer Garen Bynum.

The Palo Pinto County Sheriff's Office believed the sisters were in "grave and immediate danger."

Sarah Beth Hull, 11, is five feet tall, weighs about 100 pounds, has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Natalie Renea Hull, 13, is five feet tall, weighs about 100 pounds, has blonde hair and brown eyes.

They were last seen at 4 a.m. Thursday on the 100 block of East Waterplant Road in Santo, Texas.

Police did not say if they made any arrests in connection to their abduction.

No other information was made available.

