Advertisement

Abducted Texas sisters found safe

Natalie Hull (left) and Sarah Hull (right)
Natalie Hull (left) and Sarah Hull (right)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit said early Friday that a pair of sisters abducted in North Texas, possibly in Central Texas have been found safe in Waco.

"It is imperative that these girls are found ... stay vigilant and let's get them found Waco," said Officer Garen Bynum.

The Palo Pinto County Sheriff's Office believed the sisters were in "grave and immediate danger."

Sarah Beth Hull, 11, is five feet tall, weighs about 100 pounds, has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Natalie Renea Hull, 13, is five feet tall, weighs about 100 pounds, has blonde hair and brown eyes.

They were last seen at 4 a.m. Thursday on the 100 block of East Waterplant Road in Santo, Texas.

Police did not say if they made any arrests in connection to their abduction.

No other information was made available.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local non-profit on the verge of losing $100,000 in state funding

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Hundreds of Parks Pals handed out on Saturday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
More than 600 Parks Pals were taken home.

News

Parents find ways to keep kids safe during heat advisory

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Local tennis coach stresses the importance of hydrating

News

College Station ISD opens its doors Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Texas A&M requiring all members of two sororities to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Gause boil water notice is lifted for customers after power outage

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The public water system has taken the measures to restore the water quality

News

More speed humps installed in Bryan

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Second teen arrested for A&M Consolidated HS burglary

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

As Texas A&M resumes fall classes, concerns grow about large gatherings

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Aggies have big game experience heading into 2020 season

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Hometown Heroes: Centerville Tigers

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.