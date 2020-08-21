Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Bronco

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bronco is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for August 21, 2020. He's a one-year-old Australian Cattle Dog/Terrier, American Pit Bull mix.

Shelter employees say he loves walking on his leash and playing chase. He’ll also snuggle in your lap if you let him. Bronco is vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. You can learn more about him and fill out his adoption form here.

The shelter is returning to normal operations and is no longer operating by appointment only. Aggieland Humane is open Monday through Friday from Noon until 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from Noon to 3:00 p.m. Everyone is still required to have an application approved before entering the shelter’s kennels. Check out all the adorable, adoptable pets here.

