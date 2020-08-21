Advertisement

Aggies ready for challenge of 2020 schedule

Kyle Field
Kyle Field(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The COVID-19 pandemic forced college football teams across the country to change their schedules for the 2020 season. The Southeastern Conference will play a 10 game conference only schedule.

Texas A&M’s schedule features four teams that were ranked in the Coaches Poll Preseason Top 25. The Aggies will face No. 3 Alabama, No. 5 LSU, No. 8 Florida and No. 11 Auburn. Playing 10 SEC opponents will be a huge challenge but it’s one this team seems to be excited about. Aggie Placekicker Seth Small said, “I’m kind of excited for it. I mean that’s why you come to the SEC is to play SEC teams. It’s like minor league for the NFL if you will. There’s so much talent here and we’re excited to go out and compete because we think that were a top team in the nation and we want to go out and prove that every week.” A&M Wide Receiver Jhamon Ausbon said, Us playing a 10 game conference schedule is I think everything you could ask for. Every game being tight, closely played, hard nosed football, man to man coverage for me and the receivers. I’m ready to get to it. That’s all is saw when I saw that I was just like it’s more opportunity on the board for us.”

Texas A&M’s season opener is scheduled for September 26 against Vanderbilt at Kyle Field.

