Aggies return experienced offensive line ready to improve in 2020

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As Texas A&M football gears up for the 2020 season, one of the biggest differences between last year is the overall experience of the team. There were only three seniors who contributed regularly for the Aggies in 2019. This year there are 26 seniors or graduate students suiting up for the maroon and white.

One of the position groups that will benefit from having experience is the offensive line. The Aggies return seniors Ryan McCollum, Carson Green, Dan Moore Jr., and Jared Hocker. Add to that Sophomore Kenyon Green who started all 13 games last season as a freshman. The O-line knows each other and the make-up of this offense. This familiarity can only help them reach new heights in 2020.

”I think it brings a lot of leadership in the room, honestly. There’s a lot of guys that have played a lot of ball,” said Moore. “So it basically just brings a lot of leadership for sure and also a lot of chemistry. Like I said, we’ve played a lot of ball, and we’ve also played a lot of ball together. Bringing in a lot of guys that have already played together, I mean, that chemistry we should gel pretty well,” added Moore.

Dan Moore Jr. said they expect big things from this O-line in 2020. He said they’ve also improved by going against a stout Aggie defensive line in practice. Moore Jr. knows how critical the offensive line is to the team’s success.

“This offense will be as good as this offensive line. And this offensive line is improving every day. Like I said, we’re getting better every day, we’re practicing every day, we’re going against a tremendous defensive line. We have great coaches pushing this great coaching staff. So, I guess we’ll just have to see on game day,” said Moore.

