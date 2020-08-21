All eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico this weekend

Before we talk tropics since that is where most of our attention is focused for the upcoming week, we do want to briefly chat about the potential for rain and a few rumbles this weekend. We saw a few showers and storms pop up Friday afternoon across the Brazos Valley, but as expected during the summer, not all got in on this activity. We can say the same for tomorrow as well in terms of the scattered nature of rain and storms that are expected Saturday afternoon, though a few across our western counties (Robertson, Burleson, Washington and points west stand the best chance) may wake up to a bit of rain and rumbles as a storm complex dives out of North Texas. Things quiet down the second half of the weekend as temperatures heat up.

We’re still keeping a close eye on the tropics as Tropical Depression Fourteen is expected to strengthen and become Tropical Storm Marco late Friday night or early Saturday morning. As this system emerges into the Gulf of Mexico, it is forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane before weakening upon landfall likely somewhere along the Texas Coastline. A notable westward shift in the track was noted Friday afternoon keeping the Brazos Valley on the eastern side of the forecast cone. If TD14 maintains its current track, this could increase the chances for rain, storms, wind, and possibly severe weather by the middle of next week. However, the confidence is still low with this forecast track and intensity and more changes are likely through the weekend. Stay tuned.

Friday Night: Mainly clear. Low: 74. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. High: 96. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 73. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with an isolated, afternoon rain chance. High: 98. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

