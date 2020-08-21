Advertisement

American Red Cross providing tips for hurricane to-go kits

Being prepared with basic necessities is important.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The American Red Cross is preparing for possible hurricanes and reminding folks at home how they can prepare themselves.

“The first thing that we would like people to do is to be prepared themselves,” said Aj Renold Executive Director of the Local American Red Cross. “We provide training on how to prepare for disasters through making kits, making sure your home is prepared and making sure you’re thinking ahead, watching the weather and being prepared in the event that you lose some of your basic necessities.”

Renold says packing a to-go kit of things like batteries, flashlights, water and food are important.

“Very basic needs, toothpaste, baby items. If you have children in your home we’re thinking about diapers, formula, things you need to take care of your children for at least a couple of days, packed up,” said Renold.

The American Red Cross provides training and more tips on their website on how to prepare and stay safe during a hurricane that can be found by clicking here.

“With hurricanes most of the time, we can plan ahead within days. So everyone has time to get ready for impending lack of electricity, lack of basic needs, possible transportation issues, limited gasoline shortages, and limited connectivity,” said Renold.

