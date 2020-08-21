Advertisement

Construction continues at Navasota ISD despite pandemic

By Josh Ninke
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota ISD started a big project last summer after passing a $61 million bond, replacing roofs and remodeling classrooms. Even though there’s been in a pandemic for a lot of that time, officials say it hasn’t had much of an impact on construction.

“We’re very fortunate and blessed that our crews that are on-site and on-campuses have done a great job making sure that they follow protocols and precautions,” said Superintendent Stu Musick. “We’ve had just some minor flaws with some crews that have been coming out of the Dallas area or some remote areas that were delayed, one or two folks. But we’ve been very fortunate that we have not slowed down much at all with our construction progress”

Districts across the Brazos Valley have pretty similar disinfecting protocols. Navasota ISD has also completely reworked the way they do lunch. Elementary students won’t see much of a change. They’ll have staggered lunches. Junior high and high school students will be different. The district is doubling the number of lunch periods to help with social distancing.

“It changed their daily schedule that they had to follow every day as well as trying to cut our numbers in half in our cafeteria at any given time,” said Musick.

Navasota ISD goes back to school on Aug. 31.

