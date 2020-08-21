COVID-19 hospitalizations down to 6, according to Brazos County Health Officials

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 24 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 251 active cases and six Brazos County residents hospitalized.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 53 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

Five patients have been discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 3,971 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 4,275. There have been 37,913 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 70 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 53 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 367

77802: 374

77803: 1,218

77807: 274

77808: 204

77840: 748

77845: 988

77859: 1

77868: 8

Unknown: 91

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 156 352 Brazos 251 4,275 Burleson 39 266 Grimes 222 999 Houston 21 361 Lee 28 187 Leon 24 161 Madison 133 685 Milam 30 400 Montgomery 1,304 7,743 Robertson 54 256 San Jacinto 11 191 Trinity 7 168 Walker 830 3,533 Waller 144 574 Washington 70 549

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 432 staffed hospital beds with 129 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 8 available ICU beds and 52 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 22 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 156 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 352 total cases and 184 recovered cases and four deaths.

Burleson County currently has 39 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 266 total cases, and 220 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 222 active cases. There have been 470 total county cases, 311 county recoveries and five county deaths. There are 529 total cases at the TDCJ and there have been 23 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 361 total cases of COVID-19. There are 19 active cases and 163 cases are recovered. There have been four COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has two active cases and 173 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 28 active cases. The county has a total of 187 cases, with 146 recoveries and 13 deaths.

Leon County currently has 24 active cases. The county has 161 total cases, with 132 recoveries and three deaths.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Madison County has reported 133 active cases. The county has a total of 685 cases with 549 recoveries and three deaths.

Milam County currently has 30 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 400 total cases and 370 recovered cases. There are currently two patients hospitalized, and four COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,304 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 7,743 total cases and 5,451 recovered cases. There are currently 53 people hospitalized, and there have been 98 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 54 active COVID-19 cases, with 256 total cases. Currently, 198 patients have recovered and there has been four reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 37

77856 - 8

77837 - 3

76629 - 6

San Jacinto County currently has 11 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 191 cases with 172 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 7 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 168 total cases with 156 recoveries and four deaths.

Walker County has 3,533 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 830 cases are active in the community and 617 are recovered community cases. 2,086 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 144 active cases of COVID-19. There are 574 total cases and 430 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 70 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 549 total cases with 437 recoveries and 42 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 119,806 active cases and 431,960 recoveries. There have been 562,559 total cases reported and 4,547,069 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 10,793 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 94,676 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on August 20 at 3:40 p.m.

