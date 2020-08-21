Duo of tropical concerns in the Gulf shift West

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many forecasters will tell you that we are witnessing history in the Gulf of Mexico.

As of the 4pm Friday update from the National Hurricane Center, both forecast cones for Tropical Depression Fourteen and Tropical Storm Laura have shifted further west. Laura is expected to be the more dominant of the two systems, potentially arriving at the mouth of the Mississippi as a hurricane. Tropical Depression Fourteen is still anticipated to strengthen into Marco before moving into the Gulf this weekend. From there a northwest jog could place it along any portion of the Texas Coast.

In both instances, the reason for the westward shift with the afternoon forecast: a sub-tropical high in the Atlantic. Lingering questions remain how far west these two systems will shift and how they will impact each other as they move closer to the Gulf Coast.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION FOURTEEN

National Hurricane Center meteorologists are unsure why the depression has struggled to strengthen into a tropical storm Friday. Considering the low inhibition from upper-level winds and extremely warm waters, the center of this depression is lacking significant thunderstorm activity Friday evening. As of 4pm, here are the current observations:

Location: 255 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico

Max Wind: 35mph

Movement: northwest at 13mph

Central Pressure: 1008mb

A tropical storm is still forecast to form before reaching the Yucatan Peninsula, although the intensity forecast is muted from earlier estimates that this could be a hurricane arriving on the Mexican coastline. Once winds reach the required 39mph speed, it would be named Tropical Storm Marco. In the Gulf of Mexico, this could become a category 1 hurricane before weakening back to a tropical storm ahead of a Texas landfall.

What is most interesting with the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center: it relies heavily on global forecast models rather than Friday’s suite of tropical models. Due to that, the official forecast path has shifted for a potential arrival on the Texas Coast between Matagorda Bay and Galveston. On this new path, Marco is expected to downgrade to a tropical depression between Giddings and Austin by midday Wednesday.

What does this mean for the Brazos Valley? This shift to the west would place the area in a more favorable position for bands of heavy rain to rotate around the tropical system’s center, feeding on deep moisture in the Gulf of Mexico. This would also place the Brazos Valley on the “dirty side” of the storm -- meaning fast-moving, brief tornadoes could be a concern, embedded in heavy rain bands. Should the forecast continue to shift west, the rain potential and severe weather concern would shift away to the west with it.

TROPICAL STORM LAURA

The center of Tropical Storm Laura is still estimated at this time, which could create further shifts of the expected path in later forecasts. As of Friday, storm activity around the center of circulation was sparse. From the 4pm update, here are the current observations:

Location: 40 miles east of Antigua

Max Wind: 45mph

Movement: west at 17mph

Central Pressure: 1007mb

The latest forecast follows the shift to the west and now brings the expectation that this could make landfall near New Orleans by Wednesday afternoon or evening. Even though the system is showing minimal signs of intensification, it is still expected to be the more dominant system in the Gulf, reaching at least Category 1 Hurricane status before landfall. A shift further to the west would create more interaction with land over Puerto Rico, Hispanola, and Cuba before reaching the Gulf, which could dramatically weaken this tropical system.

What does this mean for the Brazos Valley? At this time, very little. If Tropical Depression Fourteen continues a westward jog, that would bring the rain chance down locally. Depending on the wind field around Laura, sinking air on the west side of this hurricane could help flare temperatures to the upper 90s and low 100s by mid-next week. That heat coupled with dry and drought conditions, and increased could create a troubling wildfire concern. Should the forecast path continue to adjust west with both of these systems, that could change the scenario completely -- yet again.

The last time there were two simultaneous landfalling tropical systems in the Gulf of Mexico: 1933.

On Sept. 5, 1933 at 4UTC, 2 named storms made landfall along the Gulf Coast simultaneously: Cuba-Brownsville as a Cat. 3 #hurricane near Brownsville & Treasure Coast near Cedar Key as 55kt tropical storm. Here's the US Weather Bureau daily weather map (valid 8am ET) that day. pic.twitter.com/t6YNBipCDT — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 20, 2020

Specifics at this point are tricky. Once there is a better handle on the exact path of these two tropical systems, then impacts to the Brazos Valley and along the coast will become clearer. Until then, a wild forecast continues for the Gulf of Mexico ahead of the weekend.

