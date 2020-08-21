Economic indicators on the rise, yet BCS hotel business down by half for the year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Private Enterprise Research Center (PERC) has released its analysis of economic indicators for the Bryan-College Station area for August 2020.

Below are the highlights, according to PERC:

• After rising somewhat in the second half of July, initial unemployment claims in the U.S. have resumed a steady decline, dropping below one million for the week ending on Aug. 8, the lowest level recorded since the week ending on March 14.

• Initial claims in Texas and in the College Station-Bryan MSA have declined since the first week of July.

• The local June unemployment rate of 5.9 percent was the second-lowest among Texas metro areas.

• For the first half of 2020, hotel receipts in Brazos County were 50 percent of the receipts for the same period in 2019.

• Inflation adjusted taxable sales in the College Station-Bryan MSA for the first half of 2020 were down 4.1 percent compared to the first half of 2019.

• Air travel nationally and locally has increased since April. The number of travelers out of Easterwood Airport in July 2020 were 35 percent of the number in July 2019.

• The Business-Cycle Index increased 5.8 percent from May to June.

Dennis Jansen, the executive director of PERC, joined First News at Four to discuss the study of economic indicators. See the conversation in the video player above.

