Explosion reported in port district of Corpus Christi, Texas

Firefighters in Corpus Christi, Texas, are responding to an apparent explosion in the city’s port and refinery district.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Firefighters in Corpus Christi, Texas, are responding to an apparent explosion in the city’s port and refinery district.

Fire Chief Robert Rocha tells KIII-TV that crews are on the scene of a fire that was reported about 8 a.m. Friday near Nueces Bay in the northern part of the city.

Flames and a large plume of black smoke were visible.

Rocha didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

