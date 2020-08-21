Hometown Heroes: Buffalo Bison

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 2019 bi-district team was Buffalo’s fifth straight postseason squad, giving the Bison their longest string of playoff seasons in school history. The Bison followed both of their regular-season losses with multiple victories, placing second in 7-3A Division II by winning five games in a row after their loss to district champion Palmer.

Buffalo moves from Region II into Region IV and into a district that will provide many challenges, but the Bison retain a strong group of offensive players to deal with it. That is built around QB Brett Hoffman, who brings a strong arm, good size and athleticism to the position. He accounted for 2,577 yards of total offense as a junior. But the Bison have a standout at every offensive position. WR Kyle Harrison has good speed and the jumping ability to go up after a ball. RB Eric Beshears is an agile, tough runner and Asa Henson is an offensive line leader. Henson is strong, with excellent footwork.

The linebacker corps, which also includes Beshears, is a solid. Jordan Rogers and Catch Thompson

complete that unit. Brandon Houston says of DT Henson “his motor never stops.” On both sides of the ball, linemen will be a Bison strength.

Six of the seven teams in Buffalo’s new District 13-3A Division II fielded

playoff teams a year ago, with Rogers and Lexington each advancing three rounds.

“We return the bulk of the team, but the district and schedule are extremely tough,” Houston said. Pigskin Prep ranked the district the toughest in the state in its class and division.

2020 SCHEDULE

8/28 @ Elkhart

9/4 Palestine Westwood

9/11 @ Crockett

9/18 Teague

9/25 Rogers*

10/2 @ Florence*

10/9 OPEN DATE

10/16 Clifton*

10/23 @ Franklin*

10/30 Lexington*

11/6 @ Riesel*

* District Game

