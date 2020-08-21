Humidity returns as we focus on Tropical Depression Fourteen

Enjoyed the lower humidity over the past few days? A south wind returns overnight and Friday, allowing that muggy Gulf air slowly back into the Brazos Valley through the weekend. Friday will feel very close to the past few days, just with a tinge of a heat index returning by the afternoon. While the chance is not overwhelming, cannot rule out a spot of rain here and there through the afternoon hours. 20% shot at a splash Friday increases to a 30% chance by Saturday. Still, both days most of us remain dry with a few folks catching a quick drink of water. Highs this weekend trend to the upper 90s, heat index values bounce back to and above 100° by Saturday.

Eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico as an expected tropical storm (not ruled out to be a hurricane) heads north after strengthening in the Caribbean. As of the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center, the track of this tropical system could head for the Upper Texas Coast by early next week. If that holds, impacts could be felt in the Brazos Valley as Tuesday afternoon. That said, there is quite a bit of uncertainty in the evolution of this one currently. The forecast cone -- as of Thursday afternoon -- encompasses anywhere from South Texas to Central Louisiana. For now, a forecast to monitor heading into the weekend. Better data from Hurricane Hunter missions will help define this forecast in the coming days.

Friday: Partly cloudy with an isolated, afternoon rain chance. High: 97. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Mainly clear. Low: 74. Wind: SSE 0-5 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. High: 96. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 73. Wind: ESE 0-5 mph.

