Local nursing home creates pen pal program for residents

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bryan has been looking for ways to lift up the spirits of residents during this pandemic.

"We've had to become very inventive to how we can connect our family members to our residents," said Chris Castellano, Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation Liaison.

The activities department at the nursing home has created a pen pal program to help residents feel connected with the community.

"We can't have any visitors. We have to meet at the window to see anybody and nobody can come in, nobody can go out," said Resident Barbara Rogers "So I think it will be really nice to have someone to write to."

Residents like Barbara Gentle say they're excited to meet people and share stories.

"I'm very curious to learn about personal heritage. Where they've been. What they do and where they'd like to go," said Gentle.

"I'm just looking forward to hearing from people from all around. People who are interested in some of the same things I'm interested in. I enjoy travel. I enjoy the Aggies," said Rogers.

Castellano says folks are more than welcome to send pictures, letters, or even fun activities like word searches and coloring books to the residents.

If you’d like to be matched with a pen pal you can call 979-776-7521 or mail a letter in at 2817 Kent St, Bryan TX 77802

