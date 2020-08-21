New Burn Ban issued for Trinity and Grimes counties
Trinity and Grimes county mark the 10th and 11th counties to issue a Burn Ban across the Brazos Valley.
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Trinity and Grimes county officials have issued burn bans that will remain in effect until further notice.
Under this burn ban, outdoor burning is prohibited.
Grimes and Trinity counties now join Brazos, Burleson, Lee, Leon, Madison, Milam, Robertson, Walker and Waller Counties also under Burn Bans across the Brazos Valley.
Keep checking back for updates to ongoing burn bans across the Brazos Valley.
