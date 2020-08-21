New Burn Ban issued for Trinity and Grimes counties

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Trinity and Grimes county officials have issued burn bans that will remain in effect until further notice.

Under this burn ban, outdoor burning is prohibited.

Grimes and Trinity counties now join Brazos, Burleson, Lee, Leon, Madison, Milam, Robertson, Walker and Waller Counties also under Burn Bans across the Brazos Valley.

Trinity and Grimes counties mark the 10th and 11th counties to issue Burn Bans across the Brazos Valley. (KBTX)

