Advertisement

New Burn Ban issued for Trinity and Grimes counties

Trinity and Grimes county mark the 10th and 11th counties to issue a Burn Ban across the Brazos Valley.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Trinity and Grimes county officials have issued burn bans that will remain in effect until further notice.

Under this burn ban, outdoor burning is prohibited.

Grimes and Trinity counties now join Brazos, Burleson, Lee, Leon, Madison, Milam, Robertson, Walker and Waller Counties also under Burn Bans across the Brazos Valley.

Trinity and Grimes counties mark the 10th and 11th counties to issue Burn Bans across the Brazos Valley.
Trinity and Grimes counties mark the 10th and 11th counties to issue Burn Bans across the Brazos Valley.(KBTX)
Click here for the minutes from the Trinity County Commissioners Court meeting:

Keep checking back for updates to ongoing burn bans across the Brazos Valley.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local non-profit on the verge of losing $100,000 in state funding

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Hundreds of Parks Pals handed out on Saturday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
More than 600 Parks Pals were taken home.

News

Parents find ways to keep kids safe during heat advisory

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Local tennis coach stresses the importance of hydrating

News

College Station ISD opens its doors Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Texas A&M requiring all members of two sororities to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Gause boil water notice is lifted for customers after power outage

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The public water system has taken the measures to restore the water quality

News

More speed humps installed in Bryan

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Second teen arrested for A&M Consolidated HS burglary

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

As Texas A&M resumes fall classes, concerns grow about large gatherings

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Aggies have big game experience heading into 2020 season

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Hometown Heroes: Centerville Tigers

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.