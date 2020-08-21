Route to safety: Bryan ISD works to try to keep buses safe for students

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan ISD is making bus trips as safe a possible by utilizing health and safety protocols for students and staff.

“One of the biggest things we did was educating our drivers on different safety measures, on how to properly use personal protective equipment, on how to properly sanitize the buses, and how to make sure the students are safe,” said Warren Lanphier, Bryan ISD Director of Transportation.

To help minimize contact, bus drivers will load the bus from the back to the front. Then unload from the front to the back, according to Lanphier.

When students and staff board and get off the bus, they will use hand sanitizer, which is located at the front of the bus.

Face masks must be worn by students in third grade and above. Bryan ISD encourages students in grades pre-kindergarten through second grade to wear a facemask/covering while on the bus.

According to Lanphier staff must wear face masks on the bus. The transportation department has offered them face shields and latex gloves if they would like, too.

All drivers must go through a self-check for COVID-19 before arriving to work, and those drivers that are driving special education buses get temperature checked onsite when they arrive due to the immune-compromised systems of some of the special education children that will board the buses, according to Lanphier.

The buses are disinfected between each route and at the end of the day. They use the solution called Vital Oxide, which is approved by the CDC and EPA to be used against coronavirus, and at the end of the day, the buses are disinfected and sanitized again by an electrostatic spray of the Vital Oxide solution, according to Lanphier.

“Our drivers are very attentive to the needs of their children to their safety because they also want to go home safe,” said Lanphier. “You know they have to go home to elderly parents or to spouses and they want to be safe.”

Click here for more information on Bryan ISD transportation.

Click here for more information on Transportation guidelines in Bryan ISD’s Return to Learn Plan.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.