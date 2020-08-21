Advertisement

Route to safety: Bryan ISD works to try to keep buses safe for students

The district has created health and safety protocols for students and staff.
Bryan ISD school bus
Bryan ISD school bus(Fallon Appleton)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan ISD is making bus trips as safe a possible by utilizing health and safety protocols for students and staff.

“One of the biggest things we did was educating our drivers on different safety measures, on how to properly use personal protective equipment, on how to properly sanitize the buses, and how to make sure the students are safe,” said Warren Lanphier, Bryan ISD Director of Transportation.

To help minimize contact, bus drivers will load the bus from the back to the front. Then unload from the front to the back, according to Lanphier.

When students and staff board and get off the bus, they will use hand sanitizer, which is located at the front of the bus.

Face masks must be worn by students in third grade and above. Bryan ISD encourages students in grades pre-kindergarten through second grade to wear a facemask/covering while on the bus.

According to Lanphier staff must wear face masks on the bus. The transportation department has offered them face shields and latex gloves if they would like, too.

All drivers must go through a self-check for COVID-19 before arriving to work, and those drivers that are driving special education buses get temperature checked onsite when they arrive due to the immune-compromised systems of some of the special education children that will board the buses, according to Lanphier.

The buses are disinfected between each route and at the end of the day. They use the solution called Vital Oxide, which is approved by the CDC and EPA to be used against coronavirus, and at the end of the day, the buses are disinfected and sanitized again by an electrostatic spray of the Vital Oxide solution, according to Lanphier.

“Our drivers are very attentive to the needs of their children to their safety because they also want to go home safe,” said Lanphier. “You know they have to go home to elderly parents or to spouses and they want to be safe.”

Click here for more information on Bryan ISD transportation.

Click here for more information on Transportation guidelines in Bryan ISD’s Return to Learn Plan.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local non-profit on the verge of losing $100,000 in state funding

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Hundreds of Parks Pals handed out on Saturday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
More than 600 Parks Pals were taken home.

News

Parents find ways to keep kids safe during heat advisory

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Local tennis coach stresses the importance of hydrating

News

College Station ISD opens its doors Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Texas A&M requiring all members of two sororities to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Gause boil water notice is lifted for customers after power outage

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The public water system has taken the measures to restore the water quality

News

More speed humps installed in Bryan

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Second teen arrested for A&M Consolidated HS burglary

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

As Texas A&M resumes fall classes, concerns grow about large gatherings

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Aggies have big game experience heading into 2020 season

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Hometown Heroes: Centerville Tigers

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.