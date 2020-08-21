Advertisement

SEC clarifies and expands health measures for student-athletes

SEC Logo
SEC Logo(KBTX)
By Southeastern Conference
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (August 21, 2020) – The Southeastern Conference has clarified and expanded its previously announced COVID-19 management requirements for the fall athletics season by specifying the cardiac evaluation requirements in its initial report and confirming a third weekly test prior to competition.

The SEC’s initial medical response plan for confirmed infected individuals called for a cardiac evaluation for those individuals returning to activity following isolation.  The SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force has now specified the cardiac evaluation would mandate a troponin level, electrocardiogram, echocardiogram and a medical evaluation by a physician.

In addition, as part of the SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements announced previously, SEC members committed to enhanced testing that includes a minimum of two PCR tests per week during weeks of competition.  The SEC, at the recommendation of the Task Force, has now confirmed a third rapid diagnostic test will be performed each week close to competition for sports with a high risk of close contact.

“We remain vigilant in monitoring the trends and effects of COVID-19 as we learn more about the virus, and this cardiac evaluation enhances the effectiveness of the protocols already in place,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.  “We are confident in our institutions’ ability to provide a healthy environment supported by rigorous testing and surveillance.  Our student-athletes have indicated their desire to compete and it is our responsibility to make every effort to deliver a healthy and medically sound environment for providing that opportunity.”

As outlined in the initial COVID-19 management requirements of the Task Force, the SEC will coordinate centralized testing through a third-party provider to ensure consistency in surveillance and pre-competition testing. 

The 14 members of the SEC have committed to honoring the scholarship of any student-athlete who chooses to opt out of playing the fall 2020 season due to concerns related to COVID-19.

Latest News

Sports

Busy day of volleyball in Caldwell

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The Caldwell, Madisonville and Iola volleyball teams all played matches in Caldwell on Saturday.

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Snook Bluejays

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Aggies ready for challenge of 2020 schedule

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
The COVID-19 pandemic forced college football teams across the country to change their schedules for the 2020 season.

Sports

Longtime Texas A&M Football Operations Assistant Gary Reynolds Passes

Updated: 16 hours ago
KBTX News 3 at Ten - 08.20.2020

Latest News

Sports

Aggies ready for challenge of 2020 schedule

Updated: 16 hours ago
KBTX News 3 at Ten - 08.20.2020

Sports

Thompson, Guerrieri Named to SEC Council on Racial Equity and Social Justice

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M University will be represented by Deputy Athletics Director Michael Thompson Jr. and head soccer coach G Guerrieri on the newly-created Southeastern Conference Council on Racial Equity and Social Justice, a league-wide body consisting of a diverse group of student-athletes, administrators, coaches and SEC staff.

Sports

Rockets up 2-0 against Oklahoma City

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Houston Rockets are up 2-0 in their NBA opening-round series after James Harden’s 21 points and nine assists led a 111-98 win against Oklahoma City.

Sports

Astros win 8th straight, pounding Rox with 2 5-run frames

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Abraham Toro homered in the second of two five-run innings by the Astros and Houston extended its major-league best winning streak to eight games with a 10-8 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Centerville Tigers

Updated: 20 hours ago
QB Dillon Denman is a two-year starter who will lead a backfield that also returns Kaden Dunn.

Sports

Aggies have big game experience heading into 2020 season

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
The Texas A&M football team will play a 10 game schedule against SEC teams in 2020.