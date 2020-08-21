TD 14 moves northwest, potential hurricane by landfall in US

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of 7am Friday, Tropical Depression Fourteen remains just that -- a tropical depression. The National Hurricane Center notes that it is close to strengthening into a tropical storm, and should do so later today. This is now forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall somewhere near the Texas/Louisiana border late Tuesday or Wednesday.

As of the morning update, here is the latest on this tropical depression:

Location: 160 miles E of Isla Roatan, Honduras

Max Wind: 35 mph

Movement: west-northwest at 12 mph

Minimum Pressure: 1008 mb

There has been a slight shift to the east in the latest forecast track this morning, with the NHC likely moving along with a notable shift east in model data. That said, a Texas landfall is still possible, with most of the Louisiana coast in the forecast cone as well.

Early morning look at #TD13 and #TD14



Brazos Valley:

-Track still uncertain, but small shift east

-Potential impacts by Tuesday



This will be a reason to check back through the weekend as we get more data #bcstx pic.twitter.com/y4IQEbWbgf — Max Crawford (@KBTXMax) August 21, 2020

The Brazos Valley remains in the five-day forecast cone. Impacts locally, assuming this potential hurricane remains on the same path, would arrive Wednesday in the form of wind, heavy rain, and a tornadic potential cannot be ruled out at this point.

There is still a degree of uncertainty with where this system will head through the weekend and the intensity it strengthens into. Should the forecast for the center of this storm continue to shift east, the rain chance would decrease in the Brazos Valley. Sinking air on the backside of this tropical system would spike highs to the triple digits and, considering the drought situation, increase the wildfire danger. A shift to the west would place the Brazos Valley in a more favorable position for heavy rain to stream out of the Gulf of Mexico. Flooding and fast-moving severe weather would become the concern mid-next week.

Next forecast update from the National Hurricane Center arrives later Friday morning.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.