Texas A&M will begin randomly selecting students to test for COVID-19

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University said Thursday it will begin randomly selecting students to test for COVID-19 beginning Friday, August 21. This comes after 14 members of two sororities tested positive for the virus.

What’s not immediately clear in a message sent to students is if the program is mandatory and what happens if a student doesn’t comply. KBTX has reached out to university officials to get clarification.

The following is the message sent to students:

Notification to Texas A&M College Station Campus Students:

As we move into the fall semester at Texas A&M, you may be randomly selected from the student body to take part in the COVID-19 Random Testing Program (RTP). The RTP is a critical part of the Texas A&M campus protection strategies. It is a time-sensitive process, so it is important that you respond by scheduling your test within 48 hours of receiving the email if you are selected. Beginning Aug. 21, students will be randomly selected and notified to set up their COVID-19 tests. Look for an email with the subject line: Random Testing Program - You are Selected to Test. The RTP will be ongoing throughout the semester, so please watch your inbox for a participation email.

The Random Testing Program seeks to understand how SARS-CoV-2 is affecting campus by actively looking for where the virus might be hiding and where it might be moving. It will also help to identify transmission hotspots and clusters of infections, using real-time analytic strategies and rapid campus communications that will help protect you and your fellow students.

Below are some questions and answers about the program which will also be added to the central university COVID-19 page under "Random Testing Program."

Thank you in advance for your assistance if selected to participate.

Random Testing Program Questions and Answers (if you receive a subsequent email to participate)

Why was I selected?

Students in the Bryan-College Station area are eligible for selection. Students living both on and off campus at Texas A&M-College Station will be anonymously selected to receive their COVID-19 test.

Where will the testing occur?

The COVID-19 testing tent is located near Beutel Health Center, and an additional location will soon open near the Rec Center. Your email will instruct you which location is available for your test registration.

How long does it take?

The process will take approximately five minutes once inside the testing area, where you will be instructed on how to self-administer the saliva-based test. To avoid wait times and reduce testing lines, you will schedule your appointment online in advance. You will need to receive your test during the time period assigned by the email. You will have a few days as options from which to choose so that you can schedule around your classes.

Why is this program necessary?

Community transmission of SARS-CoV-2 continues globally, particularly in the U.S. and Texas. Texas A&M wishes to contain the spread as much as possible in order to continue to offer in-person classes. Unlike testing programs that originate at clinical testing sites, such as doctors' offices and urgent care centers where people seek care, the RTP allows students who may not demonstrate symptoms to know their infection status and therefore be able to take part in containing disease spread on campus.

The RTP actually helps to detect when individuals might have the virus but don't know it yet because they haven't developed symptoms and might have such mild illness that they don't realize they need to seek healthcare. People are most infectious 3-6 days after infection, before symptoms typically start, and can continue to be infectious for up to 10 days or more after they start to show signs of illness.

How many students will participate in the RTP?

The RTP will launch on Aug. 21, and more than 5,000 students will be selected in the first round of testing. The RTP will continue during the semester, with new batches of COVID tests being delivered on a regular basis.

Is there a fee?

No. Tests are provided at no cost through Student Health Services.

What if I have already been tested for COVID-19?

Even if you have already been tested for COVID-19, you will need to respond to the invitation email. After you respond to the email, you will find out if there is some reason that you don't need to be tested.

What if I test positive?

You will receive an email providing you with additional information and guidance. You will self-report to the university through the COVID-19 Reporting Portal. You will also receive information from campus units designed to provide student support (such as medical information and student assistance services).

How will data be used?

Your test results, combined with your responses to the online portal, will be used by our team of epidemiologists to learn where the virus is located on campus, understand factors that facilitate transmission among students, and locate geographic patterns of COVID-19.

How will my information be protected?

The online portal where you provide your information has HIPAA-level data security and is kept confidential within the COVID Operations Center. Your name will never be made public or shared with the analytic team.

What if I do not receive an email to participate but still want to get tested?

You may still schedule a free test by registering here.

Additional questions can be emailed to covid@tamu.edu.

Thank you for your selfless service in helping to keep yourself and others safer!

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.