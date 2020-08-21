Tropical Depression Fourteen expected to be a hurricane by landfall in Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of 10pm Thursday, Tropical Depression Fourteen remains just that -- a tropical depression. The National Hurricane Center notes that it is close to strengthening into a tropical storm, and should do so early Friday morning. This is now forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall in Southeast Texas by late Tuesday. More details regarding that part of the forecast are below.

As of the late evening update, here is the latest on this tropical depression:

Location: 65 miles east of the Nicaragua / Honduras border

Max Wind: 35 mph

Movement: west-northwest at 14 mph

Minimum Pressure: 1007 mb

There is little change to the forecast path for this tropical depression as of the latest update. However, there has been a significant shift in the intensity forecast. By Saturday, a Category 1 hurricane is expected to form before making landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula. Sunday the storm reemerges in the Southern Gulf of Mexico as a weakened tropical storm.

The other major change with the latest forecast arrives ahead of this system making landfall in Southeast Texas. The latest data now suggest a category 1 hurricane to make landfall in Southeast Texas, near Houston, by sunset Tuesday. Impacts could be felt along the coast as early as Monday night or very early Tuesday.

The Brazos Valley remains in the five-day forecast cone. Impacts locally, assuming this potential hurricane remains on the same path, would arrive Wednesday in the form of wind, heavy rain, and possible tornadoes.

#Fourteen still a tropical depression



10pm @NHC_Atlantic forecast strengthens this to a Cat 1 Hurricane before landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula Saturday.



Also new tonight, forecast to be a Cat 1 hurricane before landfall in SE Texas.



Brazos Valley remains in forecast cone pic.twitter.com/bSAeDucQPA — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 21, 2020

There is still a degree of uncertainty with where this system will head through the weekend and the intensity it strengthens into. Should the forecast for the center of this storm shift east, the rain chance would decrease in the Brazos Valley. Sinking air on the backside of this tropical system would spike highs to the triple digits and, considering the drought situation, increase the wildfire danger. A shift to the west would place the Brazos Valley in a more favorable position for heavy rain to stream out of the Gulf of Mexico. Flooding and fast-moving severe weather would become the concern mid-next week.

FWIW: center of #TD14 is important...don't forget impacts are felt away from it. As we wait to learn more, here's scenarios for the Brazos Valley

• Current path: rain / wind / possible flooding

• Shift east: drier, possibly breezy, hotter

• Shift west: rainy / potential severe pic.twitter.com/Vb0jnAN4AX — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 21, 2020

Next forecast update from the National Hurricane Center arrives 4am Friday.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.