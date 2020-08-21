Advertisement

Tropical Storm Laura forms in the Atlantic

Storm is expected to move into the eastern gulf by next week
A view of Tropical Storm Laura as it formed Friday morning.
A view of Tropical Storm Laura as it formed Friday morning.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has found strong enough winds to upgrade Tropical Depression 13 into Tropical Storm Laura as of Friday morning.

Laura becomes the twelfth named storm in the 2020 Atlantic hurricane Season. The Atlantic record for earliest ‘L’ storm was Luis on August 29, 1995, and Laura will break that by about a week.

As of Friday morning, the storm was moving west toward the northern Leeward Islands.

Friday update from the National Hurricane Center on Tropical Storm Laura
Friday update from the National Hurricane Center on Tropical Storm Laura(KBTX)

The NHC says tropical storm conditions are possible across the northern Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, the southeastern Bahamas, and potentially Florida by the end of the weekend. The forecast track is subject to change, especially if it interacts with Cuba by early next week.

This storm is NOT expected to bring any impacts to Texas. For info on the other storm we are watching for next week, visit kbtx.com or your PinPoint Weather App.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

