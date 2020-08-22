36 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 36 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 271 active cases and six Brazos County residents hospitalized.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. The Brazos County Health District says there have been 53 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

Three patients have been discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 3,986 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after the onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 4,311. There have been 38,484 tests performed.

The Brazos County Health District says that the 52 positive cases from the mobile collection site at the Brazos Expo held on August 10-12th will be included in these numbers over the next few days as cases are processed by the health district.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 69 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 46 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 367

77802: 379

77803: 1,230

77807: 274

77808: 206

77840: 758

77845: 988

77859: 2

77868: 8

Unknown: 91

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 163 368 Brazos 271 4,311 Burleson 39 267 Grimes 109 999 Houston 19 323 Lee 141 276 Leon 117 162 Madison 127 688 Milam 30 400 Montgomery 1,380 7,915 Robertson 28 242 San Jacinto 11 193 Trinity 8 169 Walker 906 3,553 Waller 236 579 Washington 69 553

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 462 staffed hospital beds with 153 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 5 available ICU beds and 52 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 17 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 163 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 368 total cases and 185 recovered cases and four deaths.

Burleson County currently has 39 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 267 total cases, and 221 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 109 active cases. There have been 999 total cases.

Houston County has confirmed 323 total cases of COVID-19. There are 19 active cases and 163 cases are recovered. There have been four COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has two active cases and 173 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 141 active cases. The county has a total of 276 cases, with 39 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Leon County currently has 117 active cases. The county has 162 total cases, with 39 recoveries and one death.

Madison County has reported 127 active cases. The county has a total of 688 cases with 555 recoveries and three deaths.

Milam County currently has 30 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 400 total cases and 370 recovered cases. There are currently two patients hospitalized, and there have been four COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,380 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 7,915 total cases and 5,547 recovered cases. There have been 98 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 28 active COVID-19 cases, with 242 total cases. Currently, 210 patients have recovered and there have been three reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 11 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 193 cases with 172 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 8 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 169 total cases with 156 recoveries and four deaths.

Walker County has 3,553 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 867 cases are active in the community and 622 are recovered community cases. 2,086 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 236 active cases of COVID-19. There are 579 total cases and 335 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 69 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 553 total cases with 438 recoveries and 43 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 117,704 active cases and 438,825 recoveries. There have been 567,580 total cases reported and 4,580,026 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 11,051 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 95,631 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on August 21 at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.