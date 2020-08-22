Advertisement

Aggies not getting ‘too high or too low’ as they continue practice in uncertain conditions

Vanderbilt is the first SEC team to stop team activities since practices began on Monday
Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football is five weeks away from their season opener at Kyle Field against Vanderbilt. That’s still plenty of time to get ready, but the Commodores recently stopped practice due to an outbreak of COVID-19 on their football team.

So far, the Aggies have been fortunate in fall camp to not have any positive cases. SEC teams were allowed to begin practices this past Monday. A&M’s week one opponent, Vanderbilt, canceled team workouts Friday, and they have not said when they plan to resume practice yet.

Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher knows the reality of today’s world is having to deal with the coronavirus. While the situation at Vanderbilt is unfortunate, Fisher said they will need to continue to roll with the punches.

”I hate that for them because I don’t anyone to ever have COVID. The chance of that to spread and get to other people. My thoughts and prayers go with them. They’ll do a great job of managing that situation, but I hate that for anybody,” said Fisher. “Our world right now is this is kind of a new normal. We have to adjust and we have plans for plans for plans and other plans. And then there will be something that happens and we don’t have a plan for it. It’s just going to be a part of it. This is a new normal that we’re living in and our times today. We’re never getting too high or too low. We know things and we’re just taking them one day at a time and doing the best we can,” added Fisher.

The Aggies continue their fall camp Saturday night and then have an off-day on Sunday, before picking back up for week two.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Busy day of volleyball in Caldwell

Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Caldwell, Madisonville and Iola volleyball teams all played matches in Caldwell on Saturday.

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Snook Bluejays

Updated: 35 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Aggies return experienced offensive line ready to improve in 2020

Updated: 18 hours ago

Sports

Aggies return experienced offensive line ready to improve in 2020

Updated: 22 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Buffalo Bison

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT
|
By David Campbell / KBTX Friday Football Fever Magazine
Buffalo moves from Region II into Region IV and into a district that will provide many challenges, but the Bison retain a strong group of offensive players to deal with it.

Sports

Aggies return experienced offensive line ready to improve in 2020

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
As Texas A&M football gears up for the 2020 season, one of the biggest differences between last year is the overall experience of the team. There were only three seniors who contributed regularly for the Aggies in 2019. This year there are 26 seniors or graduate students suiting up for the maroon and white.

Sports

SEC clarifies and expands health measures for student-athletes

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT
|
By Southeastern Conference
The Southeastern Conference has clarified and expanded its previously announced COVID-19 management requirements for the fall athletics season by specifying the cardiac evaluation requirements in its initial report and confirming a third weekly test prior to competition.

Sports

Aggies ready for challenge of 2020 schedule

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT
|
By John Wilson
The COVID-19 pandemic forced college football teams across the country to change their schedules for the 2020 season.

Sports

Longtime Texas A&M Football Operations Assistant Gary Reynolds Passes

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten - 08.20.2020

Sports

Aggies ready for challenge of 2020 schedule

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten - 08.20.2020