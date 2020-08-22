Aggies not getting ‘too high or too low’ as they continue practice in uncertain conditions

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football is five weeks away from their season opener at Kyle Field against Vanderbilt. That’s still plenty of time to get ready, but the Commodores recently stopped practice due to an outbreak of COVID-19 on their football team.

So far, the Aggies have been fortunate in fall camp to not have any positive cases. SEC teams were allowed to begin practices this past Monday. A&M’s week one opponent, Vanderbilt, canceled team workouts Friday, and they have not said when they plan to resume practice yet.

Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher knows the reality of today’s world is having to deal with the coronavirus. While the situation at Vanderbilt is unfortunate, Fisher said they will need to continue to roll with the punches.

”I hate that for them because I don’t anyone to ever have COVID. The chance of that to spread and get to other people. My thoughts and prayers go with them. They’ll do a great job of managing that situation, but I hate that for anybody,” said Fisher. “Our world right now is this is kind of a new normal. We have to adjust and we have plans for plans for plans and other plans. And then there will be something that happens and we don’t have a plan for it. It’s just going to be a part of it. This is a new normal that we’re living in and our times today. We’re never getting too high or too low. We know things and we’re just taking them one day at a time and doing the best we can,” added Fisher.

The Aggies continue their fall camp Saturday night and then have an off-day on Sunday, before picking back up for week two.

