BIG shifts east for Tropical Storm Marco

Tropical Storm Marco has continued to become better organized Saturday with this storm forecast to become a category 1 storm as it enters the Gulf of Mexico. However, models have come into better agreement that a more northerly track is expected before this storm makes a jog west which has significantly shifted the forecast cone towards Louisiana with landfall expected there Monday afternoon. However, the confidence is still low with this forecast track and intensity and more shifts west or east remain possible through the weekend.

If this forecast stays persistent with the Brazos Valley sitting on the western side, it means things look drier and hotter as we head into the upcoming week. Until then, enjoy a couple cooler nights and afternoons in the mid 90s. As Tropical Storm Marco and Laura approach the Gulf Coast, it brings with it deep, tropical moisture which could bring heat index values back over 110° next week and little in the way of rain chances.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 72. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with an isolated, afternoon rain chance. High: 95. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mainly clear. Low: 73. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. High: 96. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

