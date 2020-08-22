Hometown Heroes: Anderson-Shiro Owls

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The experience is in place for Anderson-Shiro, with a core group of starters, many of whom will be starting their fourth year. They contributed to a record-breaking season. WR Ca’Darrius Williams (605 yards receiving, 3 TDs) is one of the most dangerous offensive players around, as well as a top-of-the-line free safety, where he picked off 5 passes. He has a strong group of returning players joining in, with Cole Werner beginning his fourth year at quarterback. Werner passed for 1,013 yards his junior season. Tackle Zane Moriarty is a big, strong and athletic leader in the offensive line. Four-year starting linebackers Landon Stem and Rance Imhoff are in a mix with Kelvin Adair, who will share time at outside linebacker and defensive end. He’s a hard hitter in a defense that prides itself on physical play. Together, they give the Owls serious candidates RO fill big shoes left through graduation, including Zacarrius Haynes, who accounted for over 2,000 yards and 29 TDs. Anderson-Shiro opponents have the Owls playing up a division in their final two non-district games in preparation for a district that still includes Newton, the preseason No. 5-ranked team in 3A Division II.

Anderson-Shiro has been on the rise the past couple of years. After having win-less seasons in back-to-back years, the Owls have made the playoffs the past two seasons. But now the Owls are ready to make it past the first round of the playoffs for the first time in program history.

“We’re all looking for another game at the end of the season. Everybody’s goal is to make playoffs, but I think this year it’s really get that playoff win and make it to the second round and get that underneath our belt,” said senior quarterback Cole Werner.

“I think they’ve definitely raised the bar in this program. We’re looking to get that playoff win. I really feel like this is a group capable of once we get that monkey off our back there, the sky’s the limit for these guys. We could get on a roll and really surprise some folks,” said Anderson-Shiro Head Football Coach Brad Hodges.

The Owls start their quest for the playoffs and beyond next Friday as they host Wallis Brazos.

