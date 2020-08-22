Advertisement

Hometown Heroes: Anderson-Shiro Owls

By David Campbell/Friday Football Fever Magazine and Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The experience is in place for Anderson-Shiro, with a core group of starters, many of whom will be starting their fourth year. They contributed to a record-breaking season. WR Ca’Darrius Williams (605 yards receiving, 3 TDs) is one of the most dangerous offensive players around, as well as a top-of-the-line free safety, where he picked off 5 passes. He has a strong group of returning players joining in, with Cole Werner beginning his fourth year at quarterback. Werner passed for 1,013 yards his junior season. Tackle Zane Moriarty is a big, strong and athletic leader in the offensive line. Four-year starting linebackers Landon Stem and Rance Imhoff are in a mix with Kelvin Adair, who will share time at outside linebacker and defensive end. He’s a hard hitter in a defense that prides itself on physical play. Together, they give the Owls serious candidates RO fill big shoes left through graduation, including Zacarrius Haynes, who accounted for over 2,000 yards and 29 TDs. Anderson-Shiro opponents have the Owls playing up a division in their final two non-district games in preparation for a district that still includes Newton, the preseason No. 5-ranked team in 3A Division II.

Anderson-Shiro has been on the rise the past couple of years. After having win-less seasons in back-to-back years, the Owls have made the playoffs the past two seasons. But now the Owls are ready to make it past the first round of the playoffs for the first time in program history.

“We’re all looking for another game at the end of the season. Everybody’s goal is to make playoffs, but I think this year it’s really get that playoff win and make it to the second round and get that underneath our belt,” said senior quarterback Cole Werner.

“I think they’ve definitely raised the bar in this program. We’re looking to get that playoff win. I really feel like this is a group capable of once we get that monkey off our back there, the sky’s the limit for these guys. We could get on a roll and really surprise some folks,” said Anderson-Shiro Head Football Coach Brad Hodges.

The Owls start their quest for the playoffs and beyond next Friday as they host Wallis Brazos.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Anderson-Shiro Owls

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The experience is in place for Anderson-Shiro, with a core group of starters, many of whom will be starting their fourth year.

Sports

Aggies not getting ‘too high or too low’ as they continue practice in uncertain conditions

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Vanderbilt is the first SEC team to stop team activities since practices began on Monday

Sports

Busy day of volleyball in Caldwell

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Caldwell, Madisonville and Iola volleyball teams all played matches in Caldwell on Saturday.

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Snook Bluejays

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

Sports

Aggies not getting ‘too high or too low’ as they continue practice in uncertain conditions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Texas A&M football is five weeks away from their season opener at Kyle Field against Vanderbilt. That’s still plenty of time to get ready, but the Commodores recently stopped practice due to an outbreak of COVID-19 on their football team.

Sports

Aggies return experienced offensive line ready to improve in 2020

Updated: 19 hours ago

Sports

Aggies return experienced offensive line ready to improve in 2020

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Buffalo Bison

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT
|
By David Campbell / KBTX Friday Football Fever Magazine
Buffalo moves from Region II into Region IV and into a district that will provide many challenges, but the Bison retain a strong group of offensive players to deal with it.

Sports

Aggies return experienced offensive line ready to improve in 2020

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
As Texas A&M football gears up for the 2020 season, one of the biggest differences between last year is the overall experience of the team. There were only three seniors who contributed regularly for the Aggies in 2019. This year there are 26 seniors or graduate students suiting up for the maroon and white.

Sports

SEC clarifies and expands health measures for student-athletes

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT
|
By Southeastern Conference
The Southeastern Conference has clarified and expanded its previously announced COVID-19 management requirements for the fall athletics season by specifying the cardiac evaluation requirements in its initial report and confirming a third weekly test prior to competition.