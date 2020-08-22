Advertisement

Jones Crossing hosts socially distanced family movie night

Families spaced out on the Jones Crossing Courtyard Friday night to watch "Trolls World Tour."
By Haley Vyrostek
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some local families enjoyed an outdoor movie event Friday night in south College Station.

Jones Crossing and Chicken Salad Chick hosted the event which featured a free screening of “Trolls World Tour” on the Jones Crossing Courtyard.

Organizers say they wanted to make sure everyone could be safe while enjoying their evening, so they spaced groups out and had everyone reserve a spot in advance. They also limited groups to six people.

College Station resident Holly Reedy attended the event with her husband and daughter. She said it was a great way to start the weekend and spend time with family.

“Not only did it give us the opportunity to get out of the house and enjoy a safe evening with our family, but it also gave us the opportunity to support local businesses in the process,” said Reedy.

Jones Crossing retail partners also participated in the event. They offered specials and gave out coupons for everyone at the event.

Event organizers said they plan on hosting more outdoor movie nights in the future at Jones Crossing and that they already have one planned for Oct. 3.

