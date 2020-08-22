Local Cinemark reopens to public with restrictions

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Cinemark movie theaters are starting to reopen in phases across the country, including the College Station location.

All locations will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing, and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience under the company’s Cinemark Standard. The College Station Cinemark reopened on Friday with these new measures.

“I know they are probably very excited to be open again,” said moviegoer Jennie Brantley. “I just hope everybody will comes out and come see a movie and show their support to the theaters cause they are a fun part of the community so we are glad they are back.”

Here is the list of protocols that were sent out in a press release from Cinemark :

All theatres will reopen with staggered showtimes to maximize physical distancing.

Seat-Buffering Technology will automatically block seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase.

Face masks are mandatory for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums.

Cinemark is substantially raising the fresh air rate in its building HVAC systems by adding purge cycles and constantly using supply fans to increase the total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into our theatres. All theatres utilize MERV filters in their HVAC systems.

Cinemark vacuums are equipped with High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters identified to be effective in trapping at least 99.97 percent of microscopic particles, including COVID-19.

All public and high-touch spaces, such as concession stands, door handles, drink stations, self-ticketing kiosks, benches, and restrooms will be thoroughly sanitized every 30 minutes using products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19.

Each auditorium will be disinfected every morning, and all handrails and occupied seats, along with those on either side, will be sanitized between showtimes.

For additional assurance, there will be seat wipes and ample hand sanitizer available for customer use.

Auditoriums will have limited capacities that meet or exceed local ordinances.

Cinemark has streamlined its in-theatre ticket verification processes, no longer requiring digital ticket holders to carry a paper ticket, and moviegoers purchasing tickets at the theatre will no longer need to hand their printed ticket to an usher. All are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience.

Guests who are not feeling well are asked to stay home, and Cinemark will gladly provide a full ticket refund.

To help reduce potential contact between cash and food-handling areas, cash payments will not be accepted at the concession stand. However, each theatre will have a designated area where cash will be accepted, and gift cards will be available.

There will be plenty of in-theatre signage that will encourage moviegoers to practice proper physical distancing as well as showcase the new protocols involved in The Cinemark Standard.

