Local emergency management officials preparing for potential hurricane

Emergency coordinators say they are keeping their eyes on the Gulf
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Community Emergency Operations Center is already activated because of COVID-19. Now, emergency management leaders are dealing with a potential hurricane.

As of 10:00 p.m, Friday, Tropical Depression Fourteen has strengthened into Tropical Storm Marco. Because of that, emergency officials are gearing up for what it could look like if they have to face both a hurricane and a pandemic.

Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Jason Ware says they are on daily phone calls with the National Weather Service and state officials. Given the pandemic, he says their response will look a little different.

“Whether it’s for evacuations or the preparedness plan, that type of stuff, it changes a little bit because of the social distancing and proper protective equipment they are supposed to be using and carrying with them,” said Ware.

A.J. Renold is the Executive Director of the American Red Cross. She says they are working to prepare the community for any scenario. That includes working with local hotels and churches to become temporary shelters for out of town evacuees in order to keep everyone distanced.

“We are going to monitor the availability of individual rooms for family members, and we will provide breakfast, lunch, and dinner to any shelter that we open. We also utilize volunteers, so we are currently recruiting volunteers to work those shelters in the COVID environment,” said Renold.

Pandemic or not, Ware adds says it’s always important to have a plan for you and your family when there is a chance for severe weather.

“Make sure you have evacuation routes out of your home,” said Ware. “We recommend you stay there, but you have to protect your family, and if you must get out there for you use the proper protection to protect yourself.”

If people need to evacuate, the CEOC suggests calling 2-1-1 for assistance.

