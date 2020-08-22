Advertisement

Smoke fills air as Portland police clear riot at precinct

Police and protesters clash during a demonstration, early Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in downtown Portland. Protests have been held nightly in the city since the police killing of George Floyd in May, who died after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck in Minneapolis.
Police and protesters clash during a demonstration, early Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in downtown Portland. Protests have been held nightly in the city since the police killing of George Floyd in May, who died after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck in Minneapolis.(Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A riot has been declared early Saturday outside a police precinct in Portland as demonstrators continue to clash with law enforcement in Oregon’s largest city.

News outlets report smoke was deployed and officers physically forced protesters away from the department’s north precinct.

Police say windows had been broken on patrol vehicles, items such as glass bottles had been thrown and lasers had been pointed at officers.

Early Friday morning, protesters clashed with federal agents outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building.

Violent demonstrations have happened in Portland for more than two months following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local non-profit on the verge of losing $100,000 in state funding

Updated: 12 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Hundreds of Parks Pals handed out on Saturday

Updated: 12 hours ago
More than 600 Parks Pals were taken home.

News

Parents find ways to keep kids safe during heat advisory

Updated: 12 hours ago
Local tennis coach stresses the importance of hydrating

News

College Station ISD opens its doors Tuesday

Updated: 12 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Texas A&M requiring all members of two sororities to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 12 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Gause boil water notice is lifted for customers after power outage

Updated: 12 hours ago
The public water system has taken the measures to restore the water quality

News

More speed humps installed in Bryan

Updated: 12 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Second teen arrested for A&M Consolidated HS burglary

Updated: 12 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

As Texas A&M resumes fall classes, concerns grow about large gatherings

Updated: 12 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Aggies have big game experience heading into 2020 season

Updated: 12 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Hometown Heroes: Centerville Tigers

Updated: 12 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.