Tropical Storm Marco forms in the Caribbean

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of 10pm Friday, Tropical Depression Fourteen has strengthened into Tropical Storm Marco. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center now expects this to remain a tropical storm as it passes to the northwest through the Gulf of Mexico toward the Texas coast.

As of the 10pm update, here is the latest on this tropical storm:

Location: 180 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico

Max Wind: 40 mph

Movement: north-northwest at 13 mph

Minimum Pressure: 1003 mb

Earlier in the day there was a significant shift to the west in the forecast path for this tropical storm. A strong sub-tropical high in the Atlantic is responsible for that expected westward path. A Texas landfall remains possible -- the current path of the storm is slated to make landfall west of Galveston by sunset Tuesday.

#TD14 officially becomes Tropical Storm #Marco



Latest forecast from @NHC_Atlantic keeps this as a tropical storm through the Gulf. Landfall slated near / west of Galveston Tuesday evening



Expected to weaken to a tropical depression as passes the Brazos Valley to the west pic.twitter.com/0v0ttzmn9b — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 22, 2020

The Brazos Valley remains in the five-day forecast cone. Impacts locally, assuming this remains a tropical storm on the same path, would arrive late Tuesday through Wednesday in the form of wind and heavy rain. A tornadic potential cannot be ruled out at this point as the area remains on the eastern side of the center of the forecast cone.

There is still a degree of uncertainty with where this system will head through the weekend and the intensity it strengthens into. Should the forecast for the center of this storm continue to shift east, the rain chance would decrease in the Brazos Valley. Sinking air on the backside of this tropical system would spike highs to the triple digits and, considering the drought situation, increase the wildfire danger. A shift to the west would place the Brazos Valley in a more favorable position for heavy rain to stream out of the Gulf of Mexico. Flooding and fast-moving severe weather would become the concern mid-next week. We will likely continue to see forecast shifts through the weekend.

Tropical Storm #Marco Advisory 7: Tropical Storm Marco Forms Over the Northwestern Caribbean. Forecast to Move Near the Yucatan Peninsula On Saturday. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 22, 2020

Next forecast update from the National Hurricane Center arrives at 4am Saturday.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.