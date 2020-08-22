Advertisement

Tropical Storm Marco forms in the Caribbean

Brazos Valley remains in the forecast cone with impacts possible Tuesday & Wednesday
Tropical Storm Marco forms in the Caribbean Friday evening.
By Max Crawford, Mia Montgomery, Erika Paige and Shel Winkley
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of 10pm Friday, Tropical Depression Fourteen has strengthened into Tropical Storm Marco. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center now expects this to remain a tropical storm as it passes to the northwest through the Gulf of Mexico toward the Texas coast.

As of the 10pm update, here is the latest on this tropical storm:

  • Location: 180 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico
  • Max Wind: 40 mph
  • Movement: north-northwest at 13 mph
  • Minimum Pressure: 1003 mb

Earlier in the day there was a significant shift to the west in the forecast path for this tropical storm. A strong sub-tropical high in the Atlantic is responsible for that expected westward path. A Texas landfall remains possible -- the current path of the storm is slated to make landfall west of Galveston by sunset Tuesday.

The Brazos Valley remains in the five-day forecast cone. Impacts locally, assuming this remains a tropical storm on the same path, would arrive late Tuesday through Wednesday in the form of wind and heavy rain. A tornadic potential cannot be ruled out at this point as the area remains on the eastern side of the center of the forecast cone.

There is still a degree of uncertainty with where this system will head through the weekend and the intensity it strengthens into. Should the forecast for the center of this storm continue to shift east, the rain chance would decrease in the Brazos Valley. Sinking air on the backside of this tropical system would spike highs to the triple digits and, considering the drought situation, increase the wildfire danger. A shift to the west would place the Brazos Valley in a more favorable position for heavy rain to stream out of the Gulf of Mexico. Flooding and fast-moving severe weather would become the concern mid-next week. We will likely continue to see forecast shifts through the weekend.

Next forecast update from the National Hurricane Center arrives at 4am Saturday.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

