41 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 41 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 297 active cases and six Brazos County residents hospitalized.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. The Brazos County Health District says there have been 53 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

No patients have been discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 4,001 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after the onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 4,352. There have been 39,605 tests performed.

The Brazos County Health District says that the 52 positive cases from the mobile collection site at the Brazos Expo held on August 10-12th are being included in these numbers over the next few days as cases are processed by the health district.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 68 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 42 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 369

77802: 379

77803: 1,244

77807: 277

77808: 206

77840: 777

77845: 1,006

77859: 2

77868: 8

Unknown: 94

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 175 371 Brazos 297 4,352 Burleson 35 275 Grimes 100 960 Houston 19 329 Lee 141 276 Leon 117 162 Madison 123 690 Milam 30 400 Montgomery 1,380 7,915 Robertson 25 243 San Jacinto 13 193 Trinity 9 169 Walker 906 3,553 Waller 233 608 Washington 71 559

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 478 staffed hospital beds with 170 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 6 available ICU beds and 55 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 13 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 175 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 371 total cases and 189 recovered cases and four deaths.

Burleson County currently has 35 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 275 total cases, and 226 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 100 active cases. There have been 960 total cases.

Houston County has confirmed 329 total cases of COVID-19. There are 19 active cases and 163 cases are recovered. There have been four COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has two active cases and 173 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 141 active cases. The county has a total of 276 cases, with 39 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Leon County currently has 117 active cases. The county has 162 total cases, with 39 recoveries and one death.

Madison County has reported 123 active cases. The county has a total of 690 cases with 562 recoveries and three deaths.

Milam County currently has 30 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 400 total cases and 370 recovered cases. There are currently two patients hospitalized, and there have been four COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,380 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 7,915 total cases and 5,547 recovered cases. There have been 98 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 25 active COVID-19 cases, with 243 total cases. Currently, 214 patients have recovered and there have been three reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 13 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 193 cases with 172 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 9 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 169 total cases with 156 recoveries and four deaths.

Walker County has 3,553 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 867 cases are active in the community and 622 are recovered community cases. 2,086 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 233 active cases of COVID-19. There are 608 total cases and 341 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 71 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 559 total cases with 439 recoveries and 43 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 115,843 active cases and 446,030 recoveries. There have been 573,139 total cases reported and 4,640,860 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 11,266 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 96,658 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on August 22 at 3:40 p.m.

