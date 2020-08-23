Brazos County Expo hosting events under CDC and state guidelines

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The pandemic has put a damper many events across the country. In Brazos County, the Expo is continuing to host events at their facilities while following guidelines set by the CDC and the state.

Masks are required but there are exceptions. If you are participating in equestrian events or showing off livestock in the arena, you will not need to wear one. During events, there will be announcements reminding everyone to wear face-coverings or masks.

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the facility. Seating is limited in the arena to 50% and there will be no seating in barn aisles or walkways. There are now designated entrances and exits that were not in place before the pandemic as well. Staff members at the Expo will be cleaning before, during, and after events.

Over 400 athletes participated in the 11th Annual BCS Classic Saturday. It was the first time the event was held at the Brazos County Expo. Event director Charlie Lima had to make a difficult decision last month on whether not have spectators at the event.

“Spectators are the variable; some of them listen, but some of them don’t. It was a really hard decision to make because you know if you are competing and you want your wife to come to watch you, she can’t, but that was probably what made this event possible.”

After the athletes were done at a station, a cleaning crew of volunteers would clean the equipment for the next participant.

If anyone on site is not following posted protocols, the Expo may ask you to leave or they can shut down the event. According to senior operation manager Lonnie Cammack, an event has not been stopped at this time but they had to stop a segment of an event to remind people that shutting down the event is an option.

