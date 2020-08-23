Advertisement

Brenham Sports Ticket Information

No season tickets for the 2020 season
(KBTX)
By Brenham ISD and Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting stadium capacity and overall operations for game days, many schools have different protocols as they get ready for the fall sports season. Brenham ISD issued the following press release regarding their sports ticket sales:

Brenham ISD is excited to announce that our sports seasons will soon be underway! With our current COVID-19 restrictions, we are required to limit our occupancy in our athletic venues. In an effort to comply with restrictions and ensure the safest environment for our fans and game workers, we are working to move all ticketing to an online process. Instructions on how to purchase tickets will be released soon. It is our goal to ensure parents have priority to purchase game tickets. Unfortunately, given our circumstances, we will be unable to accommodate for season tickets. Current season ticket holders will remain eligible for their same seating and rights to current season tickets in 2021. We value the support of the Brenham community and we are excited to see our Cubs participating in sports. Updates will be provided on the Brenham Athletics website https://schools.brenhamisd.net/page/bisdathletics-Home.

Brenham ISD

