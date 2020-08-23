Fisher: Leal has ‘unbelievable competitive edge'

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher has pointed out several standout athletes during fall camp that are poised for a successful season. Sophomore defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal is someone that Fisher believes will have a tremendous impact on the team.

“You know what I see? An unbelievable competitive nature. I see a guy who really, when he’s on that field, I don’t ever see him loaf for one second. I don’t care what drill it is, what we do, how we do it and those guys change cultures of an organization, because they’re great players, they’re highly recruited who play like they have no ability and their effort and their toughness and ability to play,” said Fisher.

“He has an unbelievable competitive edge, he learns extremely well. He’s a great teammate, and he has all the size/speed features to be able to do execute and play well. He has all the intangibles,” continued Fisher. “God’s blessed him with a great body and tremendous skill set. But he’s blessed himself with the family he’s been around. And the way he’s raising the intangibles that he has, as all great football players and he’s a very intelligent guy that processes information extremely well,” finished Fisher.

Leal earned the defensive top newcomer of the year last season for the Aggies. He played in all 13 games and made 7 starts.

