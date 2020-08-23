Local company raises donations for Downtown Bryan businesses with free car wash

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local company held a free car wash Saturday to help raise donations for a good cause.

Former and present employees at Downtown Elixir and Spirits Company had drivers pull up into the courtyard of The LaSalle Hotel where they would clean and dry driver’s cars.

The company said they didn’t want to do a GoFundMe account but rather do something that would be a service to the community.

“All the businesses around here are symbiotic to each other,” said current employee Dustin Batson. “One business goes down, it could bring down a lot of other businesses and we are just trying to help everybody out.”

Beer from Black Water Draw was given out to drivers who made donations to the brewery. All of those donations will go back to Black Water Draw.

