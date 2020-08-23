Marco strengthens to a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A recent Hurricane Hunter flight through Marco Sunday morning found wind speeds high enough to support an upgrade to hurricane status. Around 11:30 am, the National Hurricane Center made the adjustment to Marco with winds sustained at 75 mph.

Here were the observations as of that update:

Location: 25.0 N, 87.4 W - About 300 miles SSE of the mouth of the Mississippi River

Max Wind Speed: 75 mph with higher gusts

Movement: NNW at 14 mph

Pressure: 992 mb

...MARCO BECOMES A HURRICANE... ...LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE AND HURRICANE-FORCE WINDS EXPECTED ALONG PORTIONS OF THE U.S. GULF COAST... Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Marco has strengthened into a hurricane with maximum winds of 75 mph with higher gusts.

The latest forecast for Hurricane Marco calls for a landfall southwest of New Orleans by Monday evening.

