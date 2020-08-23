Advertisement

Marco strengthens to a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico

Expected to make landfall Monday on the Louisiana Coast
Marco officially became a hurricane just before noon Sunday, in the Gulf of Mexico
By Shel Winkley
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A recent Hurricane Hunter flight through Marco Sunday morning found wind speeds high enough to support an upgrade to hurricane status. Around 11:30 am, the National Hurricane Center made the adjustment to Marco with winds sustained at 75 mph.

Here were the observations as of that update:

  • Location: 25.0 N, 87.4 W - About 300 miles SSE of the mouth of the Mississippi River
  • Max Wind Speed: 75 mph with higher gusts
  • Movement: NNW at 14 mph
  • Pressure: 992 mb

The latest forecast for Hurricane Marco calls for a landfall southwest of New Orleans by Monday evening.

