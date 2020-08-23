Marco’s forecast path shifts south and west, Laura strengthening near Cuba

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of the 4pm update from the National Hurricane Center, the greatest change to the forecast for two tropical systems in the Gulf of Mexico this week is a large shift south for the path of Hurricane Marco. Still, impacts to the Brazos Valley -- at this point -- remain generally minimal from either tropical system. Here is the latest:

• HURRICANE MARCO

Marco remains a Category 1 hurricane with wind sustained at 75mph. While there was a major eruption of thunderstorm activity near the center, Hurricane Hunters have found that it has changed little since strengthening to hurricane status late Sunday morning.

The official forecast path has changed and is the most dramatic difference we have seen today. Afternoon model runs suggest Marco makes a hard left turn to the west as it approaches Southeast Louisiana over the next 18 to 24 hours. At this time, Marco is expected to remain a hurricane before rapidly weakening near or just north of the coast. With this dramatic shift in forecast data, the National Hurricane Center has opted to split the difference between this morning’s forecast and the latest -- which keeps it moving west along or south of the Texas Coast Wednesday.

4pm Forecast update for #Marco is in:



Forecast models have come in with a more southerly track after making a left turn at landfall in Louisiana. Forecast cones now brings this across the Brazos Valley as a depressing / remnant low Wednesday



If true, could up rain chance #bcstx pic.twitter.com/OIr2PLWX3j — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 23, 2020

Normally this would be concerning: a tropical system remaining over the warm Gulf water typically means that it can keep its strength up and have lasting impacts. However, Marco is moving into an area where the upper-level winds are hostile for tropical systems. Essentially, that wind is expected to strip the rain and storms away from Marco’s center, which in turn will dramatically weaken it.

Locally, by the time it reaches the Brazos Valley, the wind field will have all but shrunk. Enhanced or excessive wind is not expected to be an issue once the weakened version of Marco moves through or just south of the area. Marco’s remnant moisture will fill the atmosphere, which could provide for scattered rain and pockets of tropical downpours with Wednesday’s daytime heating. For now, a 40% chance of rain exists mid-week.

This will likely not be the final shift in the forecast path for Marco.

• TROPICAL STORM LAURA

Laura is skirting the south coast of Cuba -- just missing interaction with land. Due to that, Hurricane Hunters have found that is has strengthened a bit. The storm is starting to take on more of a classic look with healthy cirrus outflow streaming away from the storm. Maximum sustained wind was measured at 60mph.

4pm update for Tropical Storm #Laura: it is getting stronger



Expected a strong Cat 2 at landfall - center moves slightly east but generally along TX/LA line.



Brazos Valley remains in forecast cone from Navasota River & east.



Center now set to pass #bcstx to the east by ~160mi pic.twitter.com/IewJwN2kL8 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 23, 2020

There is little change with the forecast path for Laura. After encountering the Gulf that Marco is currently passing through Tuesday, it is expected to rapidly intensify to a strong Category 2 or weak Category 3 hurricane before making landfall. As of the latest, the projected point would be on or near the mouth of the Sabine River. After landfall, Laura is expected to move north along the Texas / Louisiana border through the day Thursday. That would place this hurricane about 150 to 160 miles east of Bryan-College Station Thursday morning.

At this time, falling on the west side of the storm, impacts to the Brazos Valley look minimal. As a compact storm, the odds for tropical-storm-force wind in Bryan-College Station come in around 40%, from Wednesday night through Thursday midday. Those odds do increase east of the Navasota River -- something that will need to be monitored as new data emerges after Laura moves away from Cuba.

With the latest forecast for #Marco to come almost due west after skirting S. Louisiana, wind field is anticipated to shrink pretty quick.



Odds for tropical-storm-force wind in the Brazos Valley is LOW as / if remnants approach.



This is through Wednesday.... pic.twitter.com/SchhbPnAjb — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 23, 2020

In terms of rain, the odds are not overwhelming currently. Most of the rain is expected to fall near the center and to the east of this northbound hurricane. Scattered rain to a few bands moving from north to south are not ruled out, but with some lingering uncertainty, the odds remain at 30% Wednesday night and Thursday. Currently, there is a chance the far west side of the Brazos Valley collected a few tenths of an inch of rain at best while the far east side may pick up 1″ to 2″+.

The confidence in these forecasts sits on the low-to-medium side of the scale. It will be important to monitor the situation to see if impacts to the Brazos Valley increase or decrease in the coming days.

Next full forecast from the National Hurricane Center arrives at 10pm.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.