NFL asks lab to check reliability of its COVID-19 tests

(AP) - The NFL has asked a New Jersey lab to investigate a new batch of COVID-19 test results amid reports from several teams of false positives. The league didn’t identify which teams got positive results, or how many there were.

Among teams reporting false positives, the Minnesota Vikings said they had 12, the New York Jets 10 and the Chicago Bears nine. Other teams that were affected are the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns.

The NFL asked the New Jersey lab BioReference to investigate the results “while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests.”

The Jets canceled a walk-through on Saturday night but had a full practice Sunday morning after the previously positive tests came back negative. The Bears moved their practice scheduled for Sunday morning to the afternoon.

The Steelers said they had six false positives and those players will be back at practice Monday. The Eagles held out four players from working out Sunday. The Browns called off their workout.

