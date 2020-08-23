Advertisement

NFL asks lab to check reliability of its COVID-19 tests

(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NFL has asked a New Jersey lab to investigate a new batch of COVID-19 test results amid reports from several teams of false positives. The league didn’t identify which teams got positive results, or how many there were.

Among teams reporting false positives, the Minnesota Vikings said they had 12, the New York Jets 10 and the Chicago Bears nine. Other teams that were affected are the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns.

The NFL asked the New Jersey lab BioReference to investigate the results “while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests.”

The Jets canceled a walk-through on Saturday night but had a full practice Sunday morning after the previously positive tests came back negative. The Bears moved their practice scheduled for Sunday morning to the afternoon.

The Steelers said they had six false positives and those players will be back at practice Monday. The Eagles held out four players from working out Sunday. The Browns called off their workout.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Anderson-Shiro Owls

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The experience is in place for Anderson-Shiro, with a core group of starters, many of whom will be starting their fourth year.

Sports

Aggies not getting ‘too high or too low’ as they continue practice in uncertain conditions

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Vanderbilt is the first SEC team to stop team activities since practices began on Monday

Sports

Fisher: Leal has ‘unbelievable competitive edge'

Updated: 17 hours ago
Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher has pointed out several standout athletes during fall camp that are poised for a successful season.

Sports

Fisher: Leal has ‘unbelievable competitive edge'

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher has pointed out several standout athletes during fall camp that are poised for a successful season. Sophomore defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal is someone that Fisher believes will have a tremendous impact on the team.

Latest News

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Anderson-Shiro Owls

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By David Campbell/Friday Football Fever Magazine and Tyler Shaw
The experience is in place for Anderson-Shiro, with a core group of starters, many of whom will be starting their fourth year. They contributed to a record-breaking season.

Sports

Busy day of volleyball in Caldwell

Updated: 21 hours ago
The Caldwell, Madisonville and Iola volleyball teams all played matches in Caldwell on Saturday.

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Snook Bluejays

Updated: 21 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Aggies not getting ‘too high or too low’ as they continue practice in uncertain conditions

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Texas A&M football is five weeks away from their season opener at Kyle Field against Vanderbilt. That’s still plenty of time to get ready, but the Commodores recently stopped practice due to an outbreak of COVID-19 on their football team.

Sports

Aggies return experienced offensive line ready to improve in 2020

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT

Sports

Aggies return experienced offensive line ready to improve in 2020

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.