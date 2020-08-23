Star Cinema Grill to reopen next week

The venue will reopen its doors to the public on Friday, August 28th. (KBTX)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After closing their doors during the coronavirus pandemic, Star Cinema Grill in College Station announced that they will be reopening on Friday, August 28th.

According to posts on their social media platforms, the venue will announce movie listings and showtimes soon, which will even include a few new releases.

After showtimes are announced, tickets can be purchased on the Star Cinema Grill App or on their website.

