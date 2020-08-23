Advertisement

Star Cinema Grill to reopen next week

The venue will reopen its doors to the public on Friday, August 28th.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
The venue will reopen its doors to the public on Friday, August 28th.
The venue will reopen its doors to the public on Friday, August 28th.(KBTX)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After closing their doors during the coronavirus pandemic, Star Cinema Grill in College Station announced that they will be reopening on Friday, August 28th.

According to posts on their social media platforms, the venue will announce movie listings and showtimes soon, which will even include a few new releases.

We are thrilled to announce that we will be re-opening our College Station location in one week - on Friday, August...

Posted by Star Cinema Grill College Station on Friday, August 21, 2020

After showtimes are announced, tickets can be purchased on the Star Cinema Grill App or on their website.

Click here to visit the Star Cinema Grill website:

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local Cinemark reopens to public with restrictions

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
All locations will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience.

News

Star Cinema Grill to reopen next week

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The venue will reopen its doors to the public on Friday, August 28th.

News

Brazos County Expo hosting events under CDC and state guidelines

Updated: 2 hours ago
The pandemic has put a damper on many events across the country.

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 8/22

Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday Night Weather Update 8/22 | News Three At Ten

Latest News

News

Local company raises donations for Downtown Bryan businesses with free car wash

Updated: 2 hours ago
Downtown Elixir and Spirits Company also handed out beer from Black Water Draw to drivers who made donations to the brewery.

News

Tropical Storms Marco and Laura eyeing the Central Gulf

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Erika Paige
Both Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura are expected to become hurricanes upon landfall.

News

Local non-profit on the verge of losing $100,000 in state funding

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Hundreds of Parks Pals handed out on Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
More than 600 Parks Pals were taken home.

News

Parents find ways to keep kids safe during heat advisory

Updated: 6 hours ago
Local tennis coach stresses the importance of hydrating

News

College Station ISD opens its doors Tuesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.