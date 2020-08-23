TEEX, Texas A&M Task Force 1 & 2 crews deploying to the coast for storm response

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott held a briefing Sunday afternoon to provide an update on the state’s ongoing response to Hurricane Marco and to announce he has already declared a state disaster for 23 counties.

He also confirmed in his briefing that TEEX has 35 personnel prepared to do search and rescue operations with eight swift-water rescue boats and three high-profile vehicles. Texas Task Force 1 & 2 will also deploy to the coast on Monday with 150 personnel.

The state has also identified two current COVID-19 facilities that can be converted into medical shelters. One is in San Antonio and the other is north of the Houston area.

Urging Texans to remain vigilant and closely monitor weather conditions as Tropical Depression 14 moves into the Gulf. It is expected to be upgraded to a Tropical Storm over the weekend.



For more information and safety tips ↓ @TDEM https://t.co/ugQ5js846B — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) August 21, 2020

The Governor has also requested that the Texas Division Of Emergency Management ready the following resources to respond.

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams

Texas A&M Engineering and Extension Service: Texas A&M Task Force One and Two Search and Rescue Teams

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Boat Teams to support water rescue operations

Texas Military Department: High Profile Vehicle Packages

Texas Department of State Health Services: Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

Texas Department of Transportation: High Profile Vehicles

Texas Department of Public Safety – Texas Highway Patrol: Search and Rescue Aircraft with hoist capability, and the Tactical Marine Unit.

#Marco is officially a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico pic.twitter.com/PhJjm7jhuF — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 23, 2020

Texas Counties included in the disaster declaration:

Aransas

Bexar

Brazoria

Calhoun

Cameron

Chambers

Galveston

Hardin

Harris

Jackson

Jasper

Jefferson

Kennedy

Kleberg

Liberty

Matagorda

Newton

Nueces

Orange

Refugio

San Patricio

Victoria

Willacy

Texans are urged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events:

Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information here: https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home

Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.

Build an emergency supply kit. For more information on how to build a kit, visit: https://www.ready.gov/kit

Purchase or renew a flood insurance policy. Homeowner’s policies do not cover flooding. It typically takes up to 30 days for a policy to go into effect so the time to buy is well before a disaster. Get flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Next week has a high probability of severe weather for southeastern Texas and Red Cross has an urgent need for volunteers to support sheltering activities. Free online training is provided including safety protocols for operating during a pandemic. Visit: https://t.co/0jlEPYD8Wg pic.twitter.com/8fiFaRzAvU — American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast (@RedCrossTXGC) August 22, 2020

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

