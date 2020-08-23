Tropical Storms Marco and Laura eyeing the Central Gulf

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of the 7pm update from the National Hurricane Center, based on satellite and hurricane hunter data, Marco has further organized and officially entered the Gulf of Mexico this evening as a Tropical Storm.

Here is the latest on Tropical Storm Marco based on the latest advisory:

Location: 75 miles WNW of the western tip of Cuba

Max Wind: 65 mph

Movement: north-northwest at 13 mph

Minimum Pressure: 994 mb

Hurricane Watches are now in effect from Intracoastal City Louisiana to the border of Mississippi and Alabama.

This latest guidance also continues to show a significant eastward shift in the model data. If this stays consistent, the Brazos Valley will sit on the drier, warmer side of the system and lessen our chance to pick up significant widespread rainfall. However, there could still be shifts to the track through the rest of the weekend as confidence in this solution still remains low due to considerable variability between forecast models over the past couple of days.

As Marco enters the Gulf of Mexico, it will have a decent amount of wind shear in the upper levels of the atmosphere to contend with. That being said, it is forecast to become a category 1 hurricane before it makes landfall likely Monday night around Louisiana.

As of 7pm Saturday night, tropical storm watches and hurricane watches were in effect for portions of the Central Gulf Coast. (KBTX)

Tropical Storm Laura also continues to maintain a more westward shift in the forecast guidance.

Here is the latest on Tropical Storm Laura based on the latest advisory:

Location: 85 miles SE of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Max Wind: 50 mph

Movement: west at 18 mph

Minimum Pressure: 1004 mb

Forecast cone as of 4pm shows a central Gulf landfall Wednesday afternoon as a category 1 hurricane. (KBTX)

Unlike Marco, Tropical Storm Laura is not battling strong upper level winds as high pressure sitting to the east of the storm is helping to improve the wind environment Laura will be entering into once it slips into the Gulf. It remains relatively less organized as of Saturday evening due to the interaction the storm is having with the islands of Hispanola and likely Cuba through the weekend. Once it emerges into the Gulf of Mexico it is expected to become better organized and strengthen to a category 1 hurricane as well. Landfall at this time looks to be somewhere between far East Texas and Alabama Wednesday afternoon. The Brazos Valley has been taken out of the forecast cone for Tropical Storm Laura.

While both systems look to make landfall east of Texas, it still warrants keeping close eyes on any forecast changes through the rest of the weekend, as that thought process could shift around a bit more the next couple of days.

The next complete advisory and forecast cone comes out at 10pm Saturday night.

