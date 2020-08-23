Two people shot Saturday night inside local apartment complex

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed and another suffered a gunshot wound to the leg following a double-shooting Saturday night at an apartment complex in Bryan.

It happened just after 11:00 p.m. at 4302 College Main Street inside the complex.

College Station police officers patroling Northgate who heard the gunshots first arrived on the scene and began treating the patients.

Neighbors inside the complex tell KBTX they could hear people arguing outside one of the buildings before multiple shots were fired.

Bryan police say as they were conducting their investigation a large fight began on College Main and two officers were injured. As a result of this fight, two people were tased and multiple people were taken by a transport van to the county jail, said a police supervisor.

Bryan police are continuing to investigate the shooting. No other details including a motive were immediately available.

