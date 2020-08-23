We first focus on Marco as we monitor Laura in the Gulf

Another day, another shift in forecast paths for the duo of tropical systems making their way through the Gulf of Mexico this week. To make it clear up front, we will see more shifts in the coming days. The confidence is still low with this forecast track and intensity and more changes are likely. Here’s what we know: Monday is no problem around here. Tuesday the same, although a few showers could arrive late in the day as we start to pull in some higher moisture as Marco slides west along the Louisiana coast. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center brings a weakened Marco to the south side of our area as either a tropical depression or remnant low Tuesday night through Wednesday. The wind field with this system should shrink quick -- so all in all, a scattered chance for rain is possible Wednesday (40%). Overall impacts locally are expected to be minimal, but still, we will have to see where future forecast data takes us.

As Marco scoots through the area, Laura is expected to gain hurricane strength churning north-northwest through the Gulf of Mexico. The latest forecast has it reaching land Wednesday evening as a strong Category 2 hurricane or higher. If that forecast path holds, it then moves north along the Texas / Louisiana State line Thursday -- roughly 150-160 miles east of Bryan / College Station. Falling on the west side of this hurricane, a few bands of rain may be possible but we are on the drier side so rain does not look overwhelming. In terms of wind, it will be breezy, but the odds are low for tropical-storm-force wind or higher currently. Depending on the track that may change and we may need to re-evaluate that potential for those around or east of I-45 over the coming days.

Sunday Night: Mainly clear. Low: 73. Wind: ENE 0-5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny with an isolated rain chance. High: 97. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 96. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

