Aggie football names Braden White 12th Man for second consecutive season

Texas A&M 12th Man Braden White
Texas A&M 12th Man Braden White(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 13th ranked Texas A&M football team has completed week one of its fall camp with the season less than five weeks away. The Aggies have officially named Senior Linebacker Braden White as the 12th Man for the second year in a row.

The walk-on says it means a lot to be a part of this long-standing tradition and once again suit up wearing number 12.

”Coming here, I didn’t really know that much about A&M, and then it accepted me with open arms and it really becomes like a second home to me. It’s really special being able to represent everything it’s about from the core values, to the traditions, and playing a role and, and one of those traditions, I mean that’s that’s amazing. It’s awesome. And so, just being able to represent this university I would say is the my most favorite part,” said White.

White played in all 13 games last year and earned the attitude award for the defense at the annual team banquet.

