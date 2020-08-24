Advertisement

Aggies have more ‘energy’ and ‘urgency’ to start fall camp compared to last year

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football has wrapped up their first week of fall camp. The Aggies will be one of the more experienced teams in the SEC with 26 seniors or grad students leading the way. Head Coach Jimbo Fisher has also noted the newcomers and younger guys have helped add to the energy and culture of this squad.

It’s just a week into camp, but the Aggies already feel a difference between now and last year.

“The energy, for sure. The energy, you can feel it. The leadership. The young guys, they have a lot of personality, and they bring a lot of energy to this team. You can definitely feel it in practice. There’s competition. It’s not just trying to survive practice. We’re competing every rep to get better and get each other better,” said offensive lineman Dan Moore Jr.

“A little bit more urgency. And I don’t mean that in a negative way. I think we have a more veteran football team, older players, more seniors. I think the leadership with the quality and quantity, there’s many more guys understanding what to do, how to do it. And the things they want to do and have made a huge impact on the younger guys as much as anything,” said Fisher.

Fisher has also noted that this team seems bigger and faster than last year’s version. The Aggies have Sunday off from camp, with meetings on Monday. Their first practice in full pads will be Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Anderson-Shiro Owls

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The experience is in place for Anderson-Shiro, with a core group of starters, many of whom will be starting their fourth year.

Sports

Aggies not getting ‘too high or too low’ as they continue practice in uncertain conditions

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Vanderbilt is the first SEC team to stop team activities since practices began on Monday

Sports

Doncic beats buzzer with long 3, Mavs beat Clippers in OT

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Luka Doncic hit a deep, step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap a triple-double on a sprained ankle and the short-handed Dallas Mavericks beat the the Los Angeles Clippers 135-133 in overtime Sunday to even the playoff series at two games apiece.

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Franklin Lions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By David Campbell / Friday Football Fever Magazine
As Mark Fannin steps up to the head coaching job, he inherits an experienced, but still young group of Lions, and retains the same season-long toughness that typifies a Franklin schedule.

Latest News

Sports

Brenham Sports Ticket Information

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brenham ISD and Tyler Shaw
With our current COVID-19 restrictions, we are required to limit our occupancy in our athletic venues. In an effort to comply with restrictions and ensure the safest environment for our fans and game workers, we are working to move all ticketing to an online process.

Sports

NFL asks lab to check reliability of its COVID-19 tests

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL has asked a New Jersey lab to investigate a new batch of COVID-19 test results amid reports from several teams of false positives. The league didn’t identify which teams got positive results, or how many there were.

Sports

Fisher: Leal has ‘unbelievable competitive edge'

Updated: 23 hours ago
Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher has pointed out several standout athletes during fall camp that are poised for a successful season.

Sports

Fisher: Leal has ‘unbelievable competitive edge'

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher has pointed out several standout athletes during fall camp that are poised for a successful season. Sophomore defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal is someone that Fisher believes will have a tremendous impact on the team.

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Anderson-Shiro Owls

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT
|
By David Campbell/Friday Football Fever Magazine and Tyler Shaw
The experience is in place for Anderson-Shiro, with a core group of starters, many of whom will be starting their fourth year. They contributed to a record-breaking season.

Sports

Busy day of volleyball in Caldwell

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The Caldwell, Madisonville and Iola volleyball teams all played matches in Caldwell on Saturday.