Aggies have more ‘energy’ and ‘urgency’ to start fall camp compared to last year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football has wrapped up their first week of fall camp. The Aggies will be one of the more experienced teams in the SEC with 26 seniors or grad students leading the way. Head Coach Jimbo Fisher has also noted the newcomers and younger guys have helped add to the energy and culture of this squad.

It’s just a week into camp, but the Aggies already feel a difference between now and last year.

“The energy, for sure. The energy, you can feel it. The leadership. The young guys, they have a lot of personality, and they bring a lot of energy to this team. You can definitely feel it in practice. There’s competition. It’s not just trying to survive practice. We’re competing every rep to get better and get each other better,” said offensive lineman Dan Moore Jr.

“A little bit more urgency. And I don’t mean that in a negative way. I think we have a more veteran football team, older players, more seniors. I think the leadership with the quality and quantity, there’s many more guys understanding what to do, how to do it. And the things they want to do and have made a huge impact on the younger guys as much as anything,” said Fisher.

Fisher has also noted that this team seems bigger and faster than last year’s version. The Aggies have Sunday off from camp, with meetings on Monday. Their first practice in full pads will be Tuesday.

